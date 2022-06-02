Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,640,045. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

