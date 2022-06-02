Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Director David W. Gibbs Acquires 25,000 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Williams Capital cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

