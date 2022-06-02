UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.83, but opened at $18.75. UiPath shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 111,464 shares trading hands.

The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $64,462,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

