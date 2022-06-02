uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 53.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. uCloudlink Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

UCL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 14,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,892. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.