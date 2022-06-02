UBS Group Reiterates GBX 3,400 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($44.28) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 120 ($1.52) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,705 ($46.88). The stock had a trading volume of 4,649,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,564. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,556.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,709.90. The company has a market capitalization of £94.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.