UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

