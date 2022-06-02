Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

