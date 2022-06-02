TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Down 10.2%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.
TV Asahi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THDDY)
