Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) rose 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 80,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,693,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
TUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
