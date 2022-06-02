Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) rose 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 80,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,693,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.73.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $74.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

