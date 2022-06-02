Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.25

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.25 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.75 ($1.21), with a volume of 4108192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.33).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 168 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.77).

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £383.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.99.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.