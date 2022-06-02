Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 470.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

