Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Up 7.2%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 6,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCFC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

