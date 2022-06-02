Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Tripadvisor worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

