Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.
Shares of TCOM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 4,849,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
