Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.43

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.43 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.26). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 25,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a market capitalization of £138.87 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.24.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

