TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 110,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

