Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

TMCI stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.18 million and a P/E ratio of -33.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,537,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,053 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

