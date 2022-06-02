TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after acquiring an additional 536,542 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 56.9% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,751,000 after acquiring an additional 438,549 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,470 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,266. TransUnion has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

