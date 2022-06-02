TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as high as C$14.54. TransAlta shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 1,109,760 shares changing hands.

TA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$735.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,229.24. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at C$964,837.51.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

