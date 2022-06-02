TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.