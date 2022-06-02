Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

TTC opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. Toro has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam grew its position in Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

