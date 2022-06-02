Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 439.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Toll Brothers worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $32,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 800.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 292,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 201,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 13,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

