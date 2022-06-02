TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,465. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,138,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,331,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

