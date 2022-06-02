Thomas Stankovich Purchases 20,000 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,376.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 5,038 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,692.94.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

ReShape Lifesciences ( OTCMKTS:RSLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 716.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSLS has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $4.65 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

