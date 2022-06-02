TheStreet Downgrades Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to C

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

