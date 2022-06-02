Theory Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 199,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.