Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

XSW stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,952. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13.

