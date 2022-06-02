Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 2.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,591,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,984 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.58. 109,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,142. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

