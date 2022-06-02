Theory Financial LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average is $247.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

