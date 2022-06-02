Theory Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. 19,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.