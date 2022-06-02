The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 245.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

