The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $349.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

