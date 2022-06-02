The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,540 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Middleby were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.98. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

