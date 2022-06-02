The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

MTW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $469.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 39.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

