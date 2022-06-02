The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 28.2% in May

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCX opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

