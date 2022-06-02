The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

JYNT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. Joint has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,534,023.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

