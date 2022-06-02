The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of Hershey worth $45,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $209.69 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.81. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.