The Gym Group (LON:GYM) PT Lowered to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.44. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £382.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39.
