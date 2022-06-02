The Gym Group (LON:GYM) PT Lowered to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.44. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £382.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

