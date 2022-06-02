The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

DSGX stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.13. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 364,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

