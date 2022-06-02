The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

