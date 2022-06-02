The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Clorox worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

