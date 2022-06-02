The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $58.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 91,742 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Castellan Group raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 94,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,757,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

