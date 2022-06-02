The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,059,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.1% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 7.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $3,382,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,903,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,581.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

