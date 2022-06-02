The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 796,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Andersons stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Andersons has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock worth $3,382,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

