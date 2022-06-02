TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 173,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,694 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $574.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

