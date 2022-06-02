Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average is $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

