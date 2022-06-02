Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 342.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,524 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $185,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average of $179.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

