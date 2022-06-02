TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

TESS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $54.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

