Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) PT Raised to €7.55 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.62 ($7.12) to €7.55 ($8.12) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEZNY. Societe Generale cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.39) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

