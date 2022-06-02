Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Team news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $109,133. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TISI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Team has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%.

Team Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

